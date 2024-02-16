Chesterfield injury news ahead of big National League clash against Bromley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites travel to Hayes Lane on Saturday knowing that a win will take them 26 points clear at the top.

The Ravens have beaten Town twice down there in the last two seasons, but they have not won any of their last five league games.

"There are a few people we need to look at today which I’m not going to go into detail about but hopefully everyone will be alright,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.

Ryan Colclough in action against Watford. (Photo: Getty Images)

Ryan Colclough (ankle) is definitely unavailable and Saturday is also probably too soon for Miguel Freckleton (hamstring).

“Ryan is a no, he did some light jogging this week, hopefully up it next week. I would love to give you a fixed date but it certainly won’t be tomorrow,” Webb said.