Chesterfield injury news ahead of big National League clash against Bromley
The Spireites travel to Hayes Lane on Saturday knowing that a win will take them 26 points clear at the top.
The Ravens have beaten Town twice down there in the last two seasons, but they have not won any of their last five league games.
"There are a few people we need to look at today which I’m not going to go into detail about but hopefully everyone will be alright,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.
Ryan Colclough (ankle) is definitely unavailable and Saturday is also probably too soon for Miguel Freckleton (hamstring).
“Ryan is a no, he did some light jogging this week, hopefully up it next week. I would love to give you a fixed date but it certainly won’t be tomorrow,” Webb said.
And on Freckleton, Webb added: “We have dipped him in and out. Last Saturday was definitely too soon for him. Tomorrow again might be too soon for him. We don’t want to rush him. He has felt it a bit earlier in the week, then he didn’t feel it, so if in doubt leave it out. I think he will be a doubt for tomorrow, but he possibly will be travelling.”