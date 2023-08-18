The Spireites host the fellow fancied title challengers in front of the TV cameras on Saturday (12.30pm).

Dobra, last season’s top scorer, was rested on Tuesday night against Oxford City due to the astroturf pitch but is expected to come back in.

Defender Tyrone Williams was another one who was not risked in midweek after coming off at half-time against AFC Fylde with a hamstring problem, but he also could return.

Armando Dobra. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

On Dobra, coach Danny Webb said: “He is certainly back in contention, as is Tyrone. Whether they are in the 16 or not time will tell. We have got such a good squad. A couple of lads who travelled to Oxford City, any other team in the league they might get on the bench or even start.”

Left-back Bailey Clements pulled his thigh in pre-season and has not played yet but he is making some progress.

On him, Webb told the DT: "Very light training. Bailey is such an honest boy, when he says he can still feel it, you know not to rush him back. I think he will be at least a week or two away yet.”

The Latics are among the favourites for the title but they have lost two of their opening three games.

A big crowd is expected at the SMH Group Stadium, with Oldham having sold about 1,300 tickets.

"You always look forward to a big game when you are on a good run,” Webb added.

"I would imagine that Oldham would prefer a couple more points on the board but last year they were having a sticky time and they came here and won, albeit I thought we played really well that day.