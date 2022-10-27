The midfielder was forced off in the second-half of the 1-1 draw at York City on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old has been a key player this season, scoring three goals and grabbing six assists.

He is awaiting scan results but the early signs are not good and he will definitely not play against Boreham Wood this weekend.

Ollie Banks came off against York City in midweek with a hamstring injury.

“I think at the moment, without scan results, it is not looking great,” assistant manager Danny Webb said on Thursday.

"He certainly won’t be fit for Saturday but we are hoping it is weeks rather than months.

"It gives other people opportunities but Ollie was brought to be one of our main men and if you lose one of your main men you are not happy.

"It is great that we have got great lads who can more than step up to the plate and give their all to this football club but it is like Kabs last year, you don’t want to be losing your best players, so we are hoping it is sooner rather than later with Ollie.

"Once we get the scan results we will know more. We are hoping it is a strain as opposed to a tear.”

Joe Quigley (hamstring) has missed the last two games but could be in contention for the visit of fifth-placed Boreham.

Webb said: "I think it was a really close one for him to be involved (on Tuesday).

"I think he will be all right to be involved on Saturday but we will see how he reacts after the work that he did yesterday with the physio.”

Meanwhile, Jack Clarke (hamstring) and Michael Gyasi (shoulder) have returned to training, but Lucas Covolan (ankle) will remain out for a while longer.

"Jack and Michael are both fit for selection,” Webb added.

"I think the injuries they sustained have healed.