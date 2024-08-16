Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield are in a ‘transitional period’ at the moment, says manager Paul Cook.

The Spireites are the favourites to win League Two with the bookies after running away with the National League title last season. Wrexham have won successive promotions and now find themselves in League One but Town’s journey might not be as straight-forward as that.

They have lost several players to injuries already, and nine new players have come in, so they are going to need some time to gel. There has been lots of progress with the development of the training ground, stadium improvements and behind the scenes at the club, but it will take more time for them to keep progressing after six years in non-league.

Cook said: “From my time being back at Chesterfield I have really enjoyed watching the club grow in front of my eyes, that is not just on the pitch but off it as well.

Paul Cook. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"I have had great help from Mike (Goodwin), John (Croot) and Andy (Fantom) initially, the community trust, and then the hand over to Phil and Ash (Kirk) has been amazing for our football club.

"You see the pride we have at Derby on Tuesday night, I went down the tunnel listening to all those supporters, yet we had just lost a game of football. Like I say all the time, you don’t have to win football matches to make your supporters happy. Supporters can’t be kidded, and when they see you give everything that you have got, they will always clap you off the pitch.”

Chesterfield have suffered some injuries to key players, while some of the new incomings haven’t played loads of senior football, and at the moment Cook says they are tinkering with their formation and fans can expects them to ‘flitter in and out of shapes.’

He added: "We are a team very much in transition now, there has been changes, new comings in, I know our supporters will give us the time we need. We are not going to juggernauht leagues, that is just not us. But what we are trying to put together is a team full of pace and energy that can hurt teams but that can also keep more clean sheets than last year.”

Chesterfield are back in league action on Saturday away at Crewe.