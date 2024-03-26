Chesterfield in talks with council about victory parade to celebrate promotion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Spireites’ six-year stay in non-league came to an end on Saturday after they beat Boreham Wood 3-0 which secured them top spot.

Thousands of rans onto the pitch to celebrate before captain Jamie Grimes lifted the trophy into the air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party continued long into the night and into Sunday as the fans and players mingled at pubs and clubs in the town.

Chesterfield fans and players have been celebrating promotion. Picture: Tina Jenner

And Blues chairman Mike Goodwin has revealed that they are in talks with Chesterfield Borough Council about organising a victory parade which will give supporters another chance to acknowledge the title triumph.

“We have had those conversations with the borough council,” Goodwin told BBC Radio Sheffield’s Football Heaven show. “They want to honour the football club.They want to put a parade on and a reception for us at the town hall. Those plans are being put in place as we speak now so over the next few days we should have something sorted for that.”