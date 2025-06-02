Chesterfield manager Paul Cook. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Chesterfield are in talks with a ‘number of players’, including some overseas, as they aim to shape their squad for next season.

Just like the last campaign, the Spireites will be one of the favourites to get promoted from League Two, but there is a lot of work to do before the new season starts on August 2.

Ten players were already under contract for next term, and options have been triggered for six others, which takes them to 16, although three of them are youngsters in Ashton Rinaldo, Liam Jessop and Connor Cook. They are in new negotiations with another six, which would take them to 22 if they all signed new deals, although it is likely one or two of those will choose to go elsewhere. And it can’t be ruled out that some of those who already had deals running beyond this summer, and those who have had options triggered, won’t also be moved on.

Dilan Markanday is a target after his impressive loan spell last season. He is a free agent after being released by Blackburn Rovers. And a deal for Candian top-flight centre-back Malik Owolabi-Belewu could be revisited after a proposed move in January fell through.

Although until recently the Spireites did not know what division they would be playing in next season, they have been looking at players who would be comfortable in League Two or League One anyway so their approach has not changed too much despite losing in the play-offs. Attracting players from higher divisions has not been a problem since Paul Cook came back to the club and his ‘pulling power’ will be useful once again this summer.

Youth, energy and aggression are among the main attributes that they are looking for now that they have had a good look at the league. Background checks and due diligence will be completed on any new signings, including going as far as scanning their social media activity.

Chesterfield are hoping to get two-thirds of their transfer business done early on before finishing up later on down the line. The summer window deadline is September 1.

With competition for players’ signatures fierce, the recruitment team have been tasked with being creative and thinking outside the box. They have been scouting abroad, with Holland, Denmark and Belgium targeted, as well as in Scotland. Data analysis is a tool that is used more than ever before and the club has invested heavily in that area.

"We are in negotiations with a number of players, agents and clubs and we have a long shortlist of targets that we are working through both nationally and internationally actually,” director Ashley Kirk said on the club’s We Are Sailing podcast. “It is a case of shaping the squad in a manner which the manager and his team want. It won’t come as a surprise to people that we are looking at things like youth, energy and aggression.”