The third round fixture, which has been postponed twice, will go ahead on Monday evening at Staveley Miners Welfare (7.30pm KO).

The previous two dates had to be called-off because of the weather. As a result, the game has been moved from Clay Cross Town to Staveley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the Spireites in FA Trophy action on Tuesday night against Coalville Town, it is likely that tonight’s side will be youthful.

Chesterfield are in local cup action on Monday night.