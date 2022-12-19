Chesterfield in cup action tonight with new venue confirmed
Chesterfield’s rearranged Derbyshire Senior Cup tie against Belper United will take place tonight.
By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
19th Dec 2022, 10:42am
The third round fixture, which has been postponed twice, will go ahead on Monday evening at Staveley Miners Welfare (7.30pm KO).
The previous two dates had to be called-off because of the weather. As a result, the game has been moved from Clay Cross Town to Staveley.
With the Spireites in FA Trophy action on Tuesday night against Coalville Town, it is likely that tonight’s side will be youthful.
Chesterfield’s next league clash is at Scunthorpe United on Boxing Day.