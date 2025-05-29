Hopes are high that Chey Dunkley will be back for the start of pre-season.

The 33-year-old was a big name signing for the Spireites a year ago but an unfortunate neck injury ruled him out for the majority of the campaign. The dominant centre-back made just 11 appearances in all competitions before he was sidelined from October onwards.

Initially it was thought to be a short-term problem but further tests proved otherwise and he eventually had surgery, which was successful, in January.

It is now understood that the vocal centre-half has been making great strides, passing a number of different tests, which should allow him to be ready for the start of pre-season. He will of course not be rushed back, and they will remain cautious with him, but the signs are positive.

His return would be a huge boost for the Blues, who had 11 different centre-back partnerships last season because of injuries (Naylor & Dunkley, Grimes & Araujo, Williams & Dunkley, Naylor & Grimes, Naylor & Araujo, Williams & Araujo, Williams & Grimes, Araujo & Grimes, McFadzean & Grimes, Palmer & Grimes and Palmer & McFadzean.)

With Town only finishing eight points off the automatic promotion places this season, fans have been wondering if they might have been in the top three had they been able to call upon the former Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday defender more often. Dunkley was promoted with Oxford United from League Two in 2016 and won League One with the Latics in 2018.

Speaking to the DT about Dunkley in January, Paul Cook said: “Chey had his neck operation which went very successfully so that is really good news for us. The big fella came in as one of our biggest signings, to lead our back four, be our probably captain going forward, and we haven’t had him.”

Following his operation, Dunkley himself said: “It’s been very frustrating to say the least, but the support from my club and the football world has been overwhelmingly great. Players who have undergone the same surgery have reached out with support. I will be working tremendously hard to be better than you’ve seen me.”

The 2025/2026 League Two season gets underway over the weekend of August 1-3. Chesterfield will be back in training at the end of June ready for their first friendly at Matlock Town on July 5.