Confidence is growing that the Spireites will be able to call upon one of their new signings again for this Saturday’s trip to Walsall.

Chesterfield beat Doncaster Rovers 5-2 on Thursday night, cutting the gap to the play-offs from eight points to six, following the weekend’s results which saw promotion rivals Port Vale and AFC Wimbledon draw and Crewe lose, although there were wins for Salford City and Grimsby Town.

Next up for Paul Cook’s men is a trip to the league leaders, who have stumbled in recent weeks and are without a win in their last four, including a 2-1 defeat at Colchester United last time out. The Sadlers have a chance to put that right before the visit of the Blues as they host struggling Gillingham on Tuesday night.

Chesterfield do not have a midweek match so they have a full week to prepare for the clash and they will cast their eye over Janoi Donacien in the coming days. The defender, who arrived on a free transfer from Ipswich Town last month, was forced off at half-time on his debut against Port Vale with a tight groin and has since missed the last three fixtures.

But the expectation is the 32-year-old will be fit and available for the trip to the West Midlands after only just missing out against Doncaster. But, with the performances of the back four against Rovers, he faces a tough task in trying to force his way into the side.

"He was really close,” Danny Webb said after the win against Doncaster. “I actually thought there was a chance he would be involved. Really close, but not quite yet. The gaffer is a big fan of 'if in doubt, leave it out’ and he (Donacien) wasn’t quite right.”