Chesterfield hope they have 'turned a corner' after ending run of four straight defeats

The Spireites came from behind to secure a point on the road and end a run of four straight defeats.

The result means they climb a place to fourth in the National League table.

The Blues are five points behind third-placed Woking but have got two games in hand.

“From now on, draws won’t be enough to secure that third place,” coach Danny Webb said.

“The points return from the last five games, we are not happy with at all. But sometimes you have got to take a bit of pain and the last four games have been painful for us and the supporters.

“Hopefully today is that turning point and we go to Solihull and get those three points.”

Next up is a trip to last season’s play-off finalists Solihull Moors, who are currently 12th.

Chesterfield won the reverse fixture 2-0 and they could do with collecting maximum points again as they bid to keep in touch at the top.

Webb added: “You look at the strikers they have got, and the players they have got, it is going to be tough.

