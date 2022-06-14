Chesterfield hold positive talks with former Doncaster Rovers defender

The 21-year-old is a free agent after being released by Rovers following their relegation from League One.

Discussions have gone well and the deal is expected to get over the line.

Horton, who has sometimes been used at right-back as well, came through the Doncaster academy and has had loan spells at Gainsborough Trinity and Redditch United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Branden Horton pictured in action for Doncaster Rovers.

He made his first-team debut in March 2021 against Oxford United and he was rewarded with a new one-year deal, which now expires this summer.

The defender started 20 times for Rovers in League One last season, scoring twice. In total, he has made more than 40 appearances for the South Yorkshire side.

Chesterfield are in the market for a left-back after releasing Alex Whittle and putting Calvin Miller on the transfer market.

Speaking previously about Horton, former Rovers manager Darren Moore, said: "Branden has been really good since I came in at the start of the season.

"Every time he's come into the first team environment he's not looked out of place.

"His speed, his power, on the ball, passing, he's a good size.

"There's a lot, lot more to come from him.