Chesterfield hero wants to face Manchester United away in FA Cup third round
Armando Dobra just loves the FA Cup.
The 21-year-old has scored in all three rounds of the competition this season against Anstey Nomads, Northampton Town and AFC Wimbledon.
The former Ipswich Town man set the Spireites on their way to victory against the Dons on Saturday, starting and ending a superb counter-attack to put the Blues in front.
The Premier League giants enter at the third round stage and there was no hesitation from Dobra when asked who he wants in Monday’s draw.
He said: “I want Manchester United away because I support United, that would be really good.”
Jeff King got Chesterfield’s second goal to secure the win at Plough Lane.
“I thought it was a really good team performance and I thought we dominated from the first minute to the end,” Dobra explained.
“The lads put a shift in against a team who were 10 unbeaten as well.
“We are on a good run ourselves so we go into every game thinking we are going to win.
“We were really dominant today and we took our chances really well.
“I thought everyone from the backline, midfield and forward players were really, really good.”
Describing his goal, he added: “I have won it off the full-back, I have drove in, then Quigs made a great run down the line, I played it to him and then the centre-half has gone with him so there was space for me and I have put it into the back of the net.”
Dobra has now got four goals and four assists in 15 appearances in all competitions this season and Chesterfield have not lost when he has played.
He was out for six weeks earlier in the campaign with an ankle injury but he feels he is finding his form again.
He continued: “It takes a while to get back to your best after injury. I thought I started the season really well and I am slowly coming back into it now and I feel I am getting better and better with each game I am playing.”