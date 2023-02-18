Chesterfield held to goalless draw at Solihull Moors as winless run extends to six - report

The Spireites had the better of the play and more chances they but could not find a breakthrough at The Armco Arena and it means they have now gone six games without a win.

The frustrations in front of goal continue but they collect a first away clean sheet in the league since September.

The point keeps them fourth in the table but they close the gap to Woking in third to four points and they have two games in hand.

The Spireites were held to a goalless draw at Solihull Moors.

Paul Cook named an unchanged side from the midweek draw at Aldershot Town but Jeff King returned from his one-match suspension to replace Laurence Maguire on the bench.

The first-half was a tight contest with not many chances but the Spireites could be reasonably satisfied having controlled the majority of general play.

Town had an early shout for a penalty when James Clarke made an awkward challenge on Liam Mandeville but the Solihull man may have just got enough on the ball to stop a spot-kick being awarded.

Armando Dobra curled wide after cutting in from the left, while Ross Fitzsimons was called into action down the other end to claw away a header from Andrew Dallas.

Midway through the half the Blues were almost caught on the counter-attack but Ollie Banks got back to intercept.

Moments later, Chesterfield had two dangerous attacks of their own. First, Branden Horton stood up a cross to the far post for Paul McCallum to attack, and then the striker had the visitors’ best opportunity of the half but his shot was blocked after Ryheem Sheckleford delivered a low cross.

The Spireites continued to have lots of possession and Mandeville blasted over with the last kick of the half.

Chesterfield came so close to taking the lead five minutes after the break when Ash Palmer’s header from Banks’ corner was cleared off the line by Dallas.

Town were doing all the pressing and had Tim Akinola’s final pass been accurate then they would have a good chance to take the lead but it was slightly overhit.

With 25 minutes remaining it was the hosts’ turn to go close, as substitute Alex Gudger’s header was headed away from the near the line by McCallum.

Spireites substitute Ryan Colclough looked set to put the visitors in front but Gudger denied him with a last-ditch block.

In what would have been a nightmare goal to concede, Palmer almost gifted the host the opener after getting caught on the ball but substitute Josh Kelly put his one-on-one effort wide.

The lively Colclough gave the Moors lots of problems, and he had a goal-bound shot superbly blocked by Gudger, while fellow substitute Joe Quigley headed over from Sheckleford’s deflected cross.