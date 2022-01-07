James Rowe.

The National League leaders head to Stamford Bridge to take on the European champions on Saturday in the third round of the competition.

“You have got to dream,” Rowe said.

“Without dreams I would not be sitting here now.

“A lot of players are fulfilling their dreams tomorrow, as well as myself, it is just a really great day to be a part of.

“If there was not a chance I would not be getting on the coach this afternoon.

“We have to believe.

“A lot of our form in the last year and a bit has been based on belief so why not? Anything can happen. It is a game of football. We are going into the battle fully prepared and try to make those moments count.”

He added: “It is exciting for us.

“It is a bonus game and it really puts us back on the map.

“I have some comments around the town saying ‘we are getting our club back’.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for all of us involved to go up against the European champions. It does not get any better than that in football and that is why you work every day.”

When the Spireites players step out in front of 40,000 tomorrow afternoon, Rowe wants them to enjoy it and seize the opportunity.

“Some players have waited 10 years to have this day,” he explained.

“Don’t let the game slip you by will be my message.

“Enjoy it and also afterwards with your family and friends who have had a major part in you getting here as well.

“Some players will not have this opportunity again. Other players at different stages of their career will be hoping to have it regularly.”

Just under 6,000 Town fans will be inside Stamford Bridge and Rowe can’t wait to see hem.

“I am very proud,” he added.

“I am sure if we had been given more of an allocation we would have sold those as well.