Chesterfield have selection dilemmas for AFC Wimbledon in big League Two clash

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook has got a nice selection headache for this weekend’s clash against fellow promotion hopefuls AFC Wimbledon.

The sixth-placed Spireites host Jonnie Jackson’s side, who are two places and two points above them in fourth, this Saturday. A win for Town could take them into the top three if other results go their way.

Both are in the in-form teams from those in the play-off positions, with the Blues having won three of their last four, while the visitors are unbeaten in four, winning three.

Chesterfield will have Darren Oldaker available again after the midfielder served a two-match ban. But the 25-year-old, despite being one of the best performers this season, might not necessarily come straight back in after Cook’s men won both games while he was out. The Spireites have lined-up 4-1-4-1 in the last two matches with Ollie Banks holding in midfield rather than the normal 4-2-3-1 and it has bagged them maximum points.

Tyrone Williams is unlikely to be able to play after dislocating his shoulder against Carlisle United last Saturday, while Lewis Gordon was forced off at half-time with a tight calf. The returning Tom Naylor replaced Williams at Brunton Park and he could be needed at centre-back again, while either Harvey Araujo or Branden Horton could slot in for Gordon if he is not deemed fit enough.

As well as Williams and Gordon, Vontae Daley-Campbell, Devan Tanton, Chey Dunkley, Ash Palmer, Jenson Metcalfe, John Fleck, Mike Jones, Michael Jacobs and Paddy Madden are all on the injury list, which makes Chesterfield’s position in the table look even more impressive.

Chesterfield have been draw specialists at home this season but they have won their last three in all competitions at the SMH Group Stadium. The Dons are strong on the road, winning four, drawing one and losing four, giving them the eighth-best record in the division. They have the league’s top scorer in their ranks in Matty Stevens, who has notched 15 times in total, including four in his last four.

Town beat Wimbledon 2-0 in their last meeting, an FA Cup second round tie in November 2022 at Plough Lane, with the goals coming from Armando Dobra and Jeff King.