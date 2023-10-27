Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The young midfielder, who has been at the newly-promoted side for the last month, will now stay out on loan until January 2.

The 21-year-old has scored two goals and has been receiving some positive reviews. As part of his loan agreement, he won’t be able to play against the Spireites on Saturday.

“There is small print within that, with regards to a call-back, as far as I am aware, at certain points within that,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.

Bailey Hobson. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"We feel he has really benefited from playing for them. They are a good team, as we will see tomorrow. Obviously he won’t be playing.

"He has been a regular, and scored a couple of goals. I went to watch him at Halifax the other week and he was one of the better players. So it is serving him well and it is serving the purpose for us well.

"At the moment, the players we are using are really doing the job so it is best for him to stay out and get some games but still be available for us if and when needed.”

Asked if they were tempted to recall him, Webb replied: "There were certainly discussions about it. The gaffer’s main point was that if he was to bring anyone back he would want them to play a part. To bring him back to potentially not be a starter or not to be on the bench at this point, the gaffer feels it would be a little bit unfair on the lad. That would probably take us a few backwards steps in how far he has come in his fitness and his game-time. I think it is best for all parties. He is still very much part of our plans.