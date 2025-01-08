Chesterfield have Luton Town's on-loan Southend United striker on radar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new name has emerged as Chesterfield’s search for a striker goes on.

The Spireites are short of numbers up front with Will Grigg out for at least a couple of months and with Paddy Madden working his way back to full fitness.

Town have got 13 players out injured and they have made no secret of the fact that they are hoping to get some reinforcements in during the transfer window, which closes on February 1.

A deal for York City’s Dipo Akinyemi collapsed, through no fault of Chesterfield’s, at the 11th hour earlier this week, while Burnley youngster Michael Mellon, who is believed to have been someone of interest, although it’s not known how deep that ran, has joined Bradford City on loan.

Aribim Pepple pictured in action for Southend United. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

And today a new name has emerged, with Luton Town striker Aribim Pepple, who is on loan at Southend United, thought to be on the Blues’ radar. The 22-year-old has scored 11 goals in 22 appearances for the Shrimpers this season but is set to be recalled this month by the Hatters, according to the Southend Echo.

Luton signed Pepple, known as ‘Bim’, from Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC in August 2022. He was born in Kettering but moved to Canada aged five. He has had loan stints in Getafe's youth team, Grimsby Town, Bromley and Inverness Caledonian Thistle. He also had trials at Sheffield United and Leicester City in 2021.

Pepple is another name thought to be known to Chesterfield, but it remains to be seen how far their interest will go. And they are unlikely to be the only ones who have noticed his performances this season.

Chesterfield return to action next Tuesday at home to Rotherham United in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy (7pm).