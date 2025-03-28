Chesterfield have 'loads of fight' in them ahead of 'big week'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Cook says Chesterfield have ‘loads of fight’ in them ahead of a ‘big week.’

The Blues are seven points off the play-offs with nine matches remaining, one of those being a game in hand. They have three fixtures this week, starting on Saturday away at Barrow, before hosting rock-bottom Carlisle United on Tuesday and then a trip to Tranmere Rovers, who are 22nd, next weekend. Maximum points or a healthy return would likely see Town close the gap on the top seven, but a low tally would probably all but end their season.

Cook said: "We have a big week now. It is a big week for us, the players, myself and the supporters. There are nine points available. It starts tomorrow with Barrow. They have got all our attention. We know how difficult a game it will be and we have got to apply ourselves right to the game. If we can get three points then we will all of a sudden be starting to put a good run together going into a Tuesday night game at home where we expect to win our home games. The flip side of that is, if it does not go so well, we will lick our wounds, regroup and we will go again.

"This season is not over, by any shape or form. We have got loads of fight in us, without a shadow of a doubt. There are so many points to play for. Like everyone has seen with the league, the consistency is probably the inconsistency, results are probably not what people would expect but within the league probably what you do expect, like Barrow winning at Port Vale on Tuesday night. We have just got to keep going, got to keep believing in what we are doing."

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

Chesterfield are four unbeaten but Barrow, who are led by former Spireite Andy Whing, are five without a loss themselves, including a 1-0 away win at Port Vale in midweek.

"I was at the game,” Cook added. “It was definitely a game of two halves. I thought Barrow were excellent in the first-half and, as you would expect, Port Vale showed more of their teeth in the second-half. Barrow have strong home form, they have beaten Accrington Stanley 2-0 and Gillingham 3-0. I watched the game when they beat Carlisle 1-0. I think Whingy has done a really good job. They have got a real identity. We know the pitch looks really difficult to play on but Barrow have got real technicians in their team so it is probably as difficult for Barrow as it is for the opposition.”