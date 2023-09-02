Danny Webb.

The Spireites are yet to keep a clean sheet this season and they shipped another three goals at The EBB Stadium on Saturday.

But the Blues’ attacking quality got them over the line, with Joe Quigley netting a 87th minute winner to send them second in the table.

“The positive is the result,” coach Danny Webb said.

“As time goes on, we can’t score four goals every game, which we can’t.

“Things are certainly not getting swept under the carpet. At worse, that should finish 3-1. It should not have finished 4-3.

“There are things we need to make sure we improve. While we are getting there, we have got to win games.

“We have got to make sure that there is not an openness to us while we are in good winning positions. I think, at times, players have got to make better decisions of when to sit in, when to stay, when to press, when not to press, and be nice and compact.

“But fair play to the lads because at 3-3 everyone was so flat, momentum was with the home side, and we have gone and sent our home fans happy.”

Webb continued:“There are lessons to be learnt and sometimes we have to manage games a little bit better. We want to be having to score a few less goals to win games.

“We don’t want to turn every game into basketball, where we attack, then they attack.

“I think on a whole we were the slightly better team.

“We have got to keep winning games no matter how they come.”

Jeff King looked like he might have had to come off at half-time but he was able to continue until midway through the second-half.

Webb said: “He got a bit of a whack, like a dead leg, I think, a bit of a twinge in his upper thigh, he was still limping a bit in the second-half, but he did ever so well.”

Tyrone Williams was not available for selection after his partner gave birth, but Webb said Ash Palmer probably would have started anyway.