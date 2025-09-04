Chesterfield have injury concerns ahead of Walsall clash

Dylan Duffy is an injury doubt for this weekend.

Chesterfield have got some injury concerns ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Walsall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites are currently second in the League Two table after four wins, one draw and one defeat in their first six games. But they did suffer an embarrassing 7-1 defeat to Crewe on Tuesday night in the EFL Trophy.

Walsall have also had a good start, winning four and losing two, leaving them in the play-off positions in sixth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Cook’s men lost 4-1 to The Saddlers in the play-off semi-finals last season and failed to beat them in the normal league campaign, drawing at home and losing away, so they will be hoping to put that right this weekend.

But the Blues are sweating over the fitness of Matt Dibley-Dias and Dylan Duffy, who have suffered small ‘setbacks’ in the build-up to this match and were not in the squad against Crewe. Both would probably be expected to start this weekend should they be fit. Duffy in particular has started the season in strong form, scoring two goals and getting three assists.

But there is some encouraging news in that James Berry (hamstring) has trained this week and is edging closer to making his first appearance since returning to the club on loan from Wycombe Wanderers.

Although it was only the EFL Trophy, a competition which is not a priority, Cook will be determined to see a reaction from Chesterfield after conceding seven goals at Crewe in midweek. It was a performance littered with mistakes and one that left the Blues boss questioning his team’s ‘appetite.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It is probably my worst defeat as a manager - I don’t think I have ever been beaten like that. The game was supposed to get minutes for players, it was supposed to be a game where people stake their claim to say ‘I should be playing’ and unfortunately I think a lot of lads have done themselves harm tonight haven’t they. You have got to have an appetite to play and unfortunately our appetite wasn’t quite right.”

In other news, Liam Jessop has been loaned out to Lincoln Red Imps in Gibraltar for the season.