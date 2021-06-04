Danny Rowe and Liam Mandeville have both been among the goals in recent weeks.

The Spireites played with two ‘number 10s’ in Liam Mandeville and Jack Clarke against Dagenham and Redbridge and Halifax but they have also gone with two up front regularly as well.

When asked about the latest on striker Danny Rowe, who came off in the first-half against Halifax because of a sickness bug, the manager said: “He is fine, credit to him for putting the shirt on and giving it a go. Obviously it did not work out as we would have wished.

“Everyone is fine, the training has been really sharp as you would imagine at the crunch time of the season."

The boss will have a selection headache given the impact Nathan Tyson had off the bench at The Shay last weekend.

“We have changed our shape and personnel regularly through the season depending on the opponent and where we think we can hurt the opposition and how best to contain the opposition especially away from home,” Rowe explained. “Obviously Nathan came on and did very well as well. We won there (at Notts County) with two centre forwards in the past so we have got options so I need to have a good think about how we are going to set up.

“Someone of Nathan’s experience, ilk and pedigree will always put himself in contention to play in a team of mine. It just depends on how best we think to set up and how the game will go so yes of course he is in contention.”

One player Rowe won't be able to call upon at the weekend is Kairo Mitchell who is on international duty with Grenada in two World Cup qualifiers.