Chesterfield manager Paul Cook is hopeful that the three players who were struck down by injury just before Saturday’s defeat to Accrington Stanley are not going to be out for a long period of time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenson Metcalfe’s heel flared up in training on Friday and then Harvey Araujo reported a hip injury early on Saturday morning. Both of the loanees had trained all week and were due to start. To compound matters, goalkeeper Max Thompson rolled his ankle in the pre-match warm-up and had to be replaced by Ryan Boot.

With luck clearly not on the Spireites side, that was probably a sign of things to come as they crashed to a 3-0 home loss and a first home defeat of the season which ended their nine-match unbeaten run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think there is anything particularly bad or sinister,” Cook said of the injuries.

Jenson Metcalfe.

John Fleck was also missing from the bench after feeling fatigue in his hamstring. He made his Chesterfield debut the week before against Horsham in the FA Cup and it had been hoped that he could get some regular minutes from now on.

It remains to see whether Fleck and Mike Jones, who was another absentee from the squad, play against Grimsby Town in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy on Tuesday night. The Blues have secured their place in the knockout stages and the Mariners are already out, making it a bit of a dead-rubber, although Cook’s men will want to finish top of the group to ensure they get a home tie in the last 32 of the competition.

The likes of Ashton Rinaldo, Branden Horton, Tyrone Williams, Connor Cook and Ali Mohiuddin could all feature.

“All the subs today, anyone who is fit and able will play, obviously our biggest priority is Harrogate next week,” Cook told 1866 Sport.