Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Spireites have won six on the bounce and they have opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.

Rochdale are seventh, unbeaten in four and have lost just one of their last eight so it is all set-up for an intriguing clash in front of the TV cameras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cook made four changes for the win against Wealdstone on Saturday and they all put their name in the hat to start again. Jeff King, Ollie Banks, James Berry and Michael Jacobs all came in, with Tom Naylor (suspended), Darren Oldaker, Ryan Colclough and Armando Dobra all dropping out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ollie Banks and James Berry both started against Wealdstone on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The Blues will welcome back Naylor from suspension and they have no other injury concerns apart from Ryheem Sheckleford who is edging closer to returning from a hamstring injury.

“It is going to be very difficult,” coach Danny Webb said when asked about picking the team for Tuesday night.

"This morning I have taken little groups through set-pieces knowing that they could all be involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have had discussions in the office but nothing has been nailed down. Until the manager makes those decisions it keeps everyone guessing and then we let them know the plan if they are to play.

"Whatever the team is tomorrow there will be plenty of games for them to come back in and also to come back out.