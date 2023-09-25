News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Chesterfield have 'difficult' selection decisions to make for Rochdale clash

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook has got some ‘difficult’ selection decisions ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Rochdale.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 25th Sep 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 14:33 BST
The Spireites have won six on the bounce and they have opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.

Rochdale are seventh, unbeaten in four and have lost just one of their last eight so it is all set-up for an intriguing clash in front of the TV cameras.

Cook made four changes for the win against Wealdstone on Saturday and they all put their name in the hat to start again. Jeff King, Ollie Banks, James Berry and Michael Jacobs all came in, with Tom Naylor (suspended), Darren Oldaker, Ryan Colclough and Armando Dobra all dropping out.

Ollie Banks and James Berry both started against Wealdstone on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.Ollie Banks and James Berry both started against Wealdstone on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.
The Blues will welcome back Naylor from suspension and they have no other injury concerns apart from Ryheem Sheckleford who is edging closer to returning from a hamstring injury.

“It is going to be very difficult,” coach Danny Webb said when asked about picking the team for Tuesday night.

"This morning I have taken little groups through set-pieces knowing that they could all be involved.

"We have had discussions in the office but nothing has been nailed down. Until the manager makes those decisions it keeps everyone guessing and then we let them know the plan if they are to play.

"Whatever the team is tomorrow there will be plenty of games for them to come back in and also to come back out.

"The gaffer speaks to the players who are not playing and he explains his reasons.”

