Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield will weigh up what to do with Harvey Araujo following the defender’s injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old, on loan from Fulham for the season, has impressed in his first campaign of senior football. The left-sided centre-back, who has also filled in at left-back, has made 21 appearances in all competitions and has grown from strength-to-strength.

But Araujo has not played since December 29 against Bradford City. It was initially thought to be a short-term problem but he has now been ruled out for two months with a knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The length of time he could spend on the sidelines is a tricky one as he could miss a large chunk of the second-half of the season. The Blues will weigh up whether they need to speak to Fulham about the possibility of cutting his loan short or not.

Harvey Araujo. Picture: Tina Jenner

Araujo’s Fulham team-mate Devan Tanton was also on a season-long loan at Town but he went back earlier this month after struggling with injuries. The right-back, capped by Colombia, showed plenty of promise but couldn’t put a run of games together.

Clubs are allowed five loans in a matchday squad and Chesterfield have that number in Araujo, Max Thompson, Jenson Metcalfe, Bim Pepple and Jack Sparkes, so if Araujo was to depart it would free up a loan space.

The Spireites have until February 3 to fine-tune their squad and they return to action on Saturday at home to Port Vale.