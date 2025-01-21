Chesterfield have decision to make on Fulham youngster after disappointing news
The 20-year-old, on loan from Fulham for the season, has impressed in his first campaign of senior football. The left-sided centre-back, who has also filled in at left-back, has made 21 appearances in all competitions and has grown from strength-to-strength.
But Araujo has not played since December 29 against Bradford City. It was initially thought to be a short-term problem but he has now been ruled out for two months with a knee injury.
The length of time he could spend on the sidelines is a tricky one as he could miss a large chunk of the second-half of the season. The Blues will weigh up whether they need to speak to Fulham about the possibility of cutting his loan short or not.
Araujo’s Fulham team-mate Devan Tanton was also on a season-long loan at Town but he went back earlier this month after struggling with injuries. The right-back, capped by Colombia, showed plenty of promise but couldn’t put a run of games together.
Clubs are allowed five loans in a matchday squad and Chesterfield have that number in Araujo, Max Thompson, Jenson Metcalfe, Bim Pepple and Jack Sparkes, so if Araujo was to depart it would free up a loan space.
The Spireites have until February 3 to fine-tune their squad and they return to action on Saturday at home to Port Vale.
