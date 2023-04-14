The Spireites in fourth host seventh-placed Eastleigh, who have not won any of their last four and have conceded 10 goals in their last three outings, including five in midweek against Gateshead.

With Woking travelling to high-flying Notts County in the 5.20pm kick-off on BT Sport, Town know they will go third with victory in their 3pm game.

Webb said: “It is an opportunity to go third regardless because they (Woking) kick-off a bit later. That is the incentive, if we win we go third. And that after things take care of themselves. It is all ifs and buts but we have to go and win first. Hopefully Notts County can do us a favour afterwards.

“If we win our last four games, regardless of what the other teams do, I think we will finish third. And that is no disrespect to Woking but I do think that will be the case.”

Despite being in the last play-off spot Eastleigh are 18th in the away table, but Chesterfield have struggled at home, winning just one of the last seven.

Asked why their home form has dipped, Webb replied: “I think sometimes away from home, even though we are the bigger team most of the time, there is an onus on the home team to come at you.

“You have got to remember that there is a lot less pressure on teams when they come here. Like Eastleigh tomorrow, no disrespect to them, but they are the underdogs. So there is that almost ‘free-hit’ element for other teams and we have got the pressure on us in front of big crowds. We say to the players that you would much rather have that pressure than not. You would much rather have the pressure of being near the top of the league than down the bottom. As our fans well know, a few years ago we almost went down to the National League North, and you compare that pressure going up, it is light and day.”

One recent observation of the Blues, particularly at home, has been their unwillingness to shoot and to be too precise around the edge of the opposition box.

On that, Webb said: “Sometimes there is nothing worse than seeing a team that does not know what it is doing. But I think we saw a team at Dagenham that has got an identity and the way the manager wants them to play is coming out and that is credit to the lads. It is all about decisions. I think there are times when players can shoot, and can be more patient. Like anything it is all hindsight. When you are winning and scoring it is the right way to do stuff, when you are not there is going to be criticism.”

Eastleigh are perhaps out of form at the moment but Webb has warned that things can change very quickly.

He explained: “It is the old ‘wounded animal’ shout when they come here. Everybody thinks it is going to be another three or four goals that they will concede but sometimes it goes completely the other way and we have to make sure we don’t take anything for granted because they are a very good team. They are in the play-offs and a direct rival can’t be taken lightly at all.

“They have got some mavericks and then they are also set up in a system which is quite, at times, rigid and hard to break down, and that is not saying they don’t play some football. They have got a little bit of everything.

“We have got to take our chances. I think against York was the first time we have scored first this season and lost. We will have to play better than we did against York and Yeovil.”

