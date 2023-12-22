Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites are eight points clear of the second-placed Ravens and they have two games in hand. But with the season only at the halfway stage and with Town having to visit Hayes Lane in February there is still a lot of football to be played.

The Blues would certainly refute his comments, with manager Paul Cook keeping everyone grounded, and there’s certainly no sign of complacency creeping in from the players who are remaining focused and humble.

In what could be deemed an attempt at some mind games, Woodman told BBC Radio London: “Chesterfield have won the league - it's done.

"That's the narrative we like to keep using. The narrative from Chesterfield is that they have won the league, the narrative from everyone else in the country is that Chesterfield have won the league.

"Chesterfield are a powerhouse in this league this year, they have a good squad, a good manager and a good fanbase. It will have to take a real landslide of mishaps for them to fall away.

"So, we will go with that and just keep concentrating on ourselves, and you never know. What I will say is that no title is ever won without a challenge - and that's what I'm hanging on to a little bit."

“We've had a good run to say the least, but we are not going to sit back on that and feel we have done enough.”