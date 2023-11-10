Chesterfield handed striker boost ahead of Barnet clash

Chesterfield striker Joe Quigley is available for selection for the top-of-the-table clash against Barnet.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Spireites and the second-placed Bees clash at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday with a crowd of more than 9,000 expected.

And Town have received a fitness boost ahead of the game with the return of Quigley, who has been out for a month with an ankle problem. The forward has scored five goals this season and made big contributions off the bench so his comeback is very welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Joe Quigley is back in training so he is available for selection,” coach Danny Webb said on Friday.

Joe Quigley. Picture: Tina Jenner

"It is a great boost for us and for the lad himself because he has really become a bit of a cult hero this year with his work-rate and he has added some goals as well. To get injured when you are flying, like Joe was, sort of knocked him for six a bit so we are all pleased that he is back a little bit ahead of schedule.”