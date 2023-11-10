Chesterfield handed striker boost ahead of Barnet clash
The Spireites and the second-placed Bees clash at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday with a crowd of more than 9,000 expected.
And Town have received a fitness boost ahead of the game with the return of Quigley, who has been out for a month with an ankle problem. The forward has scored five goals this season and made big contributions off the bench so his comeback is very welcome.
"Joe Quigley is back in training so he is available for selection,” coach Danny Webb said on Friday.
"It is a great boost for us and for the lad himself because he has really become a bit of a cult hero this year with his work-rate and he has added some goals as well. To get injured when you are flying, like Joe was, sort of knocked him for six a bit so we are all pleased that he is back a little bit ahead of schedule.”
Webb added: "He has trained fully this week so whether he starts or not we will have to wait and see, it might be a bit too soon, but he will certainly be available for selection and it gives us another body to pick from.”