News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Chesterfield handed striker boost ahead of Barnet clash

Chesterfield striker Joe Quigley is available for selection for the top-of-the-table clash against Barnet.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 10th Nov 2023, 09:19 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 09:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Spireites and the second-placed Bees clash at the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday with a crowd of more than 9,000 expected.

And Town have received a fitness boost ahead of the game with the return of Quigley, who has been out for a month with an ankle problem. The forward has scored five goals this season and made big contributions off the bench so his comeback is very welcome.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Joe Quigley is back in training so he is available for selection,” coach Danny Webb said on Friday.

Most Popular
Joe Quigley. Picture: Tina JennerJoe Quigley. Picture: Tina Jenner
Joe Quigley. Picture: Tina Jenner

"It is a great boost for us and for the lad himself because he has really become a bit of a cult hero this year with his work-rate and he has added some goals as well. To get injured when you are flying, like Joe was, sort of knocked him for six a bit so we are all pleased that he is back a little bit ahead of schedule.”

Webb added: "He has trained fully this week so whether he starts or not we will have to wait and see, it might be a bit too soon, but he will certainly be available for selection and it gives us another body to pick from.”

Related topics:ChesterfieldSpireitesBees