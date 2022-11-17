Chesterfield handed home tie in Derbyshire cup competition

The Spireites will host ninth tier Belper United, of the United Counties League Premier Division North (Step 5), on Tuesday, December 6.

The match will be played between Town’s trip to Halifax on December 3 and the home clash against Dorking Wanderers on December 10.

The fixture will be an opportunity for players recovering from injury and those on the fringes of the first-team to get some minutes under their belt.

Chesterfield's Joe Anyon pictured with the Derbyshire Senior Cup in the 2017/18 season.

It has not been confirmed if the game will take place at the Technique Stadium or a different venue.

Chesterfield last won the competition, which has not taken place for the last two years because of the pandemic, in the 2017/18 season. A 1-0 win against Alfreton Town in the final meant the Blues lifted the trophy for the first time since 1937.

The other ties are:

Alfreton Town v Ilkeston Town

Graham Street Prims v Derby County under-23s

Glossp North End v Heanor Town

Ashbourne v Belper Town

Long Eaton United v Mickleover

Gresley Rovers v Dronfield Town