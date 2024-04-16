'Chesterfield hammering was turning point in our season', says Gateshead manager
The Heed got hammered 5-0 in January by the Spireites at the SMH Group Stadium but they got revenge on Monday night by beating Town 2-1 to secure a place in the play-offs.
"That Chesterfield game was probably the turning point in our season because we could have gone another way,” Elliot said. “The most pleasing thing for me is that we worked so hard to bring the players in who we felt could improve us and maintain momentum and every single one of those players has done that.”
On Monday, Gateshead led 2-0 after 32 minutes thanks to two Luke Hannant penalties, the second of which was dubious, before Town got themselves back in the game on the hour through a Louis Storey own goal but they could not find an equaliser as they fell to their fourth successive defeat since winning the title.
On the performance, Elliot said: “I thought the first-half was really good. The chances we created with the two penalties was good play. I thought it was a really good game of football in the first-half.
"And then in the second-half we were just so tired and we just did what we had to do to win the game. We always talk about performance over results but when you get to the business end it is about winning and we just had to stay solid and frustrate them as much as we can. I don’t think we gave them too many clear-cut chances in the second-half. It might not be how we want to play consistently but sometimes you have to have that grit and determination.”
Victory means Gateshead could be joining Chesterfield in the EFL next season if they can win the play-offs.
"We are in the play-offs because we deserve to be and it is a massive credit to everyone,” Elliot added.
"Now we just need to look forward to the play-offs and attack it. There is no pressure on us whatsoever. The fact we are in the FA Trophy final and with two games to go we have secured a play-off spot is just incredible.”
