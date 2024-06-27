Spireites will face Lincoln City and Grimsby Town and Man City U21’s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy Group G.

All 64 teams will enter from Round One and will be split into 16 regional groups of four teams, eight in the Northern region and eight in the Southern region. The 16 invited under-21 teams will be placed into their respective Northern and Southern regional Groups, with the EFL saying consideration has been given to ensure travel time is minimised and recovery time is maximised for players.