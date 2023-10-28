News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield 'going in right direction' after tough win at Kidderminster Harriers - reaction

Everything is ‘going in the right direction’ for Chesterfield, says coach Danny Webb
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 28th Oct 2023, 18:24 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 18:24 BST
Town battled to beat Kidderminster Harriers 3-1 to extend their unbeaten run to 13 matches and stay two points clear at the top.

The Blues had found it tough in the first 45 but rallied to score twice after the break at Aggborough.

“I thought the first-half was very average by our standards,” Webb said. “We are disappointed with their goal - we lost our man from a second phase free-kick - really gutted with that.

Chesterfield beat Kidderminster Harriers 3-1. Picture: Tina JennerChesterfield beat Kidderminster Harriers 3-1. Picture: Tina Jenner
Chesterfield beat Kidderminster Harriers 3-1. Picture: Tina Jenner

“I think each player individually made a mistake in the first-half whether it be a sloppy pass or a slip or something. I thought the players were a bit edgy. We thought about making changes at half-time. But those players who were shaky in the first-half certainly snapped themselves out of it.

“It was a battle and I thought Kidderminster had a right go. It was tough. We defended our box well but the mistake we made was giving the referee too many chances to give free-kicks. They will certainly beat a lot of teams using that physical presence.

“It was important that the players came out and upped their game and they certainly did that. The second-half performance got us the win. The third goal on the counter-attack was just sublime.”

Webb continued: “To win this league you have to have more than one string to your bow and defending resolutely is one of them and I think overall we did that today.

“Everything is going in the right direction. We have real faith that we are going to keep winning.”

Tyrone Williams was a standout performer but he limped off with seconds remaining.

Webb said: “We are hoping it is just bad cramp. It sounds petty now but when you have it, it is like being knifed in the hamstring. That is his analysis of it. He was in a lot of pain but we are thinking it is cramp.”

Branden Horton, Jeff King and Darren Oldaker were left out of the squad but Webb confirmed it was tactical rather than down to any injuries.

On Horton, who was the surprise absentee, Webb added: “There are reasons for it. Certain opposition merit, we believe, different types of players going up against them.”

Related topics:ChesterfieldBlues