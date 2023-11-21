Chesterfield goalscorers Quigley and Dobra praise “outstanding” teammates for Southend reaction after battling win at Woking
Joe Quigley scored Chesterfield’s first goal in a hard-fought but deserved 2-0 win over Woking.
He praised the quality of the pass from Tom Naylor to see him through on goal - and said the timing of the strike was a real boost before the end of the first half.
“As soon as Naylor got in that little pocket, I saw the centre half had stepped out. It was a great ball and then I ran through - I thought I might have got a little too close to the keeper but I managed to lift it over him.
“When you come to these places, it’s always tough. To go in 1-0 up was a massive boost.
“They’re always a team that are going to make it really difficult. We had to be bang at it and show a reaction from Saturday - I think everyone has done that.”
Quigley said the squad had come together to make sure Chesterfield returned to winning ways after the defeat in Southend at the weekend - highlighting the efforts of the Spireites’ defensive-minded players against Woking.
“There’s going to be games in the season where we have an off-day. It’s about limiting them, and when you do have an off-day, you have to group together, train that bit harder and then bounce back and get a result - which we’ve done.
“The defenders and the two holding midfielders were outstanding - they didn’t give them a sniff all night.”
Armando Dobra, the second goalscorer for the Spireites in their vital away win, gave the plaudits to Liam Mandeville for his assist - and said that he was thrilled to have helped secure an important three points in Surrey.
“It was a great ball from Mandeville - I was in the right place at the right time to finish it.
“I feel like as the season has gone on, I’m in good form and I feel really good. I’m buzzing to get a goal as well.”