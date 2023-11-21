News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield goalscorers Quigley and Dobra praise “outstanding” teammates for Southend reaction after battling win at Woking

Chesterfield’s goalscorers in their win against Woking have praised the Spireites’ spirit - after responding to their loss at Southend by claiming all three points in Surrey.
Published 21st Nov 2023, 23:19 GMT
Joe Quigley scored Chesterfield’s first goal in a hard-fought but deserved 2-0 win over Woking.

He praised the quality of the pass from Tom Naylor to see him through on goal - and said the timing of the strike was a real boost before the end of the first half.

“As soon as Naylor got in that little pocket, I saw the centre half had stepped out. It was a great ball and then I ran through - I thought I might have got a little too close to the keeper but I managed to lift it over him.

Dobra and Quigley bagged Chesterfield’s goals in a 2-0 win over Woking.

“When you come to these places, it’s always tough. To go in 1-0 up was a massive boost.

“They’re always a team that are going to make it really difficult. We had to be bang at it and show a reaction from Saturday - I think everyone has done that.”

Quigley said the squad had come together to make sure Chesterfield returned to winning ways after the defeat in Southend at the weekend - highlighting the efforts of the Spireites’ defensive-minded players against Woking.

“There’s going to be games in the season where we have an off-day. It’s about limiting them, and when you do have an off-day, you have to group together, train that bit harder and then bounce back and get a result - which we’ve done.

“The defenders and the two holding midfielders were outstanding - they didn’t give them a sniff all night.”

Armando Dobra, the second goalscorer for the Spireites in their vital away win, gave the plaudits to Liam Mandeville for his assist - and said that he was thrilled to have helped secure an important three points in Surrey.

“It was a great ball from Mandeville - I was in the right place at the right time to finish it.

“I feel like as the season has gone on, I’m in good form and I feel really good. I’m buzzing to get a goal as well.”

