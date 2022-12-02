Chesterfield goalkeeper signs new contract after impressing at Spireites

The goalkeeper, who joined earlier in the season on an initial short-term deal, will now be with the Spireites until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has kept seven clean sheets in 13 appearances so far this campaign and has played a big part in Town’s current run of six successive wins.

“I’m really happy to be staying because I’m loving my time here,” he said.

Ross Fitzsimons.

“We’re on a really good run and it’s a great time to be a Spireite. I’m just really happy that I’m a part of it.”