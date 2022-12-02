Chesterfield goalkeeper signs new contract after impressing at Spireites
Ross Fitzsimons says he is ‘loving’ his time at Chesterfield after signing an extended contract.
The goalkeeper, who joined earlier in the season on an initial short-term deal, will now be with the Spireites until the end of the season.
The 28-year-old has kept seven clean sheets in 13 appearances so far this campaign and has played a big part in Town’s current run of six successive wins.
“I’m really happy to be staying because I’m loving my time here,” he said.
“We’re on a really good run and it’s a great time to be a Spireite. I’m just really happy that I’m a part of it.”
Chesterfield are back in league action on Saturday away at Halifax (12.30pm KO).