Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 29-year-old has penned a new one-year deal, keeping him at the club until summer 2025.

Boot, formerly of Solihull Moors, joined the Spireites last summer after impressing on trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has found himself behind Harry Tyrer for the number one spot, but when he has played he has done well.

Ryan Boot. Picture: Getty

Boot has started in the league wins against York City and Kidderminster Harriers and cup victories against Kettering Town, Southport and Leyton Orient. He also started the 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Watford.

Boot has joined several players in extending their stay at the club. As it stands, only Jeff King, Ash Palmer, Laurence Maguire, Bailey Clements, Ollie Banks and Harley Curtis are out of contract in the summer. The loans of Tyrer and Miguel Freckleton will also come to an end.