Chesterfield goalkeeper signs new contract
The 29-year-old has penned a new one-year deal, keeping him at the club until summer 2025.
Boot, formerly of Solihull Moors, joined the Spireites last summer after impressing on trial.
He has found himself behind Harry Tyrer for the number one spot, but when he has played he has done well.
Boot has started in the league wins against York City and Kidderminster Harriers and cup victories against Kettering Town, Southport and Leyton Orient. He also started the 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Watford.
Boot has joined several players in extending their stay at the club. As it stands, only Jeff King, Ash Palmer, Laurence Maguire, Bailey Clements, Ollie Banks and Harley Curtis are out of contract in the summer. The loans of Tyrer and Miguel Freckleton will also come to an end.
Chesterfield could clinch the title and promotion on Tuesday night if Barnet drop points against Eastleigh. Or they could seal it themselves by avoiding defeat against Halifax on Wednesday night.