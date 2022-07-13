The 34-year-old has taken up the opportunity to join an EFL club on a longer contract.
A Spireites statement said that Scott, who joined the Spireites last summer, leaves with the club’s thanks and best wishes for the future.
Derby say Loach will bring know-how and understanding to the Rams’ goalkeepers throughout the week in training and on matchdays.
Loach, who is approaching 500 games in English football’s top five leagues, has penned a one-year deal which will run for the 2022/23 season.
The former England Under-21 international’s arrival is the second summer addition to the goalkeeping team, led by Head Goalkeeping Coach Jason Pearcey, follow the signing of Joe Wildsmith from Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month.