After conceding two sloppy goals early on, the Spireites had the ball in the net through Will Grigg but it was ruled out for offside. Appeals for a penalty for a possible foul on Jeff King were also rejected. But despite the controversy, Cook did not feel that was the reason why they lost the game.

When asked about Grigg’s goal, Cook said: “It is onside. I just get frustrated with the linesman when they tell you it was definitely offside. Like VAR, referees and linesmen can get things wrong. We just felt the lineman at this end was very quick to put his flag up but our mate on the other side was never putting it up. I am not so sure the officials have cost us the game but would that have affected the game? Yes, of course. It was a great cross in and it was a perfectly good Will Grigg goal but unfortunately it was not our day.”

On the second-half penalty shout, which resulted in King being booked for his reaction at not being given the penalty, an honest Cook said: “I would have to watch it back. I thought it was a dive. My initial reaction was that it was a dive. If it was a dive then I will be speaking to Kingy because I don’t condone that sort of thing. I want our fans to know that if one of our players goes down then it is a penalty. I want our fans to know that we genuinely try our best to do the right things at the right times.”

Paul Cook.

The result was made worse by the sending off of Jamie Grimes in added-time for an off-the-ball incident which will mean a suspension.

Cook said: “The big disappointment for me is the sending off at the end. The game is gone at that point. Jamie has a profile which is absolutely exemplary so whatever has gone on I will always support Jamie. I am just disappointed that the likelihood is we now lose our captain for three games.”

Chesterfield were totally dominant in the second-half but were denied twice by the post, a couple of saves and clearances off the line.

On the performance overall, Cook added: “I thought Solihull started the game brightly, they got a couple of goals, probably a bit fortuitous in the way they scored, I think we have probably aided them and given them a help.

“Today we have certainly had enough penalty box entries. In the second-half we did what we were supposed to do. We got in the areas, we had chances, we put crosses in the box, we had shots, we had everything. I just felt at half-time that if we could get one then our tremendous support would have got us home but unfortunately we could not give it to them today.

“I would imagine our xG today was a lot higher than Solihull’s but unfortunately there is only one result that counts in football. It was not our day today but we say well done to Solihull.

“Today, at times, the team functioned quite well at times. I don’t think they threatened our goal at all in the second-half. But we needed to score, if you get one you feel you will get two, but unfortunately we couldn’t get one.”