Chesterfield are 12 points clear at the top of the National League after a late 2-1 win against a good Altrincham side.

Ollie Banks put the Spireites in front on 25 minutes but Chris Conn-Clarke equalised just before half-time.

The match looked to be heading for a draw until James Berry came off the bench to score the winner against his old club on 83 minutes.

Victory extends Town’s lead at the top to a huge 12 points and they still have one game in hand.

James Berry celebrates his goal. Picture: Tina Jenner.

This was also the Blues’ 16th home win on the spin.

Chesterfield were not at their best but they found a way to collect another vital three points.

Unsurprisingly, there were 11 changes to the starting line-up from the FA Trophy but, more significantly, there were four swaps from the last league game against Gateshead. Ryheem Sheckleford replaced Jeff King at right-back, Jamie Grimes returned from suspension to take the place of Tyrone Williams, while Banks and Armando Dobra freshened up the frontline. Ryan Colclough and Miguel Freckleton missed out due to injury.

Fifth-placed Altrincham had only lost five times before kick-off. They beat the Spireites 2-1 in the reverse fixture in August, and with one of the best young stars in the National League in Conn-Clarke in their ranks, it was always going to be a tough game.

Altrincham shaded the early possession but it was Chesterfield who came the closest to opening the scoring when Banks’ shot from the edge of the area whistled just over.

The visitors then had a strong spell as Elliot Osborne’s free header went wide, Regan Linney had a goal ruled out for offside and then Alex Newby forced Harry Tyrer into parrying.

And they went behind slightly against the run of play when some slick build-up play ended with Michael Jacobs setting-up Banks to sweep home first-time inside the box.

The Robins gave the Blues a reminder that they were a threat on the break but Dan Mooney volleyed over at the back post.

Town had had more control after going in front, but without creating anything clear-cut.

And the visitors scored from their next counter-attack just before half-time, Conn-Clarke applying the finish for his 14th goal of the season.

It was a quiet start to the second-half, Chesterfield had failed to gain any momentum, their passing had been off the mark, and their tempo too slow. Altrincham, meanwhile, were looking for their next counter-attacking chance.

In a bid to liven things up, Liam Mandeville and Berry replaced Jacobs and Dobra with 20 minutes remaining.

Chesterfield continued to struggle to create, but were not under-threat themselves, as the game approached the 80-minute mark.

In the end, substitute Berry was the man to provide the spark against his old, curling into the far corner, after exchanging passes with Banks.

Six minutes were added, and Conn-Clarke went close with a free-kick, while Chesterfield’s Darren Oldaker also hit the post with a free-kick of his own.

It was a scrappy win for the Spireites, but they all count. One step closer.

Chesterfield: Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Naylor; Jacobs (Mandeville, 69), Banks, Dobra (Berry, 69); Grigg (Quigley, 82)