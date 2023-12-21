Chesterfield have been given more tickets for the FA Cup third round clash at Watford.

The Spireites take on the Championship side at Vicarage Road on Saturday, January 6.

The much-anticipated tie will see the National League leaders visit the ninth-placed Hornets in a first meeting between the two clubs in 26 years.

Town fans have quickly snapped up the initial allocation of 3,500 this week and they have now received an extra 450 tickets, which will go on general sale online at 9am on Friday (December 22).

Watford's Vicarage Road.(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Watford had initially said that no more tickets would be provided but the extra batch will now take Chesterfield’s following to almost 4,000 on the day.

The Blues said on Thursday afternoon: “After the initial allocation of just over 3,500 tickets for the FA Cup tie at Watford sold-out, a further allocation of 450 tickets has been made available.

“The tickets will go on general sale, online, from 9am tomorrow. Please note that tickets will not be on sale at the stadium or sold over the phone.