Chesterfield given big ticket allocation for exciting clash at Doncaster Rovers

Chesterfield have been given a big away allocation for their short trip to current league leaders Doncaster Rovers.

The Spireites make the 28-mile journey up the M1 and M18 on Saturday, September 28. Surprisingly, this fixture has not been chosen for Sky Sports coverage and so remains a 3pm kick-off.

It will be the first time the two clubs have met since April 2016, a 1-1 draw in League One. Since then, Town have suffered successive relegations into non-league, where they spent six years, before finally returning to the EFL last season. In that time, Donny have been relegated to League Two, gone back to League One for five years, before falling back down to the fourth tier again.

The next clash should be fascinating, with both clubs tipped to be challenging for promotion. Rovers are the current leaders, with four wins and one defeat from their first five games, while Chesterfield have made a good start themselves, sitting ninth, with just one loss recorded.

Chesterfield take on Doncaster Rovers in late September. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Tickets for the exciting fixture are now on sale to Blues season ticket holders, online only for now, and they have been given an allocation of 3,000. The general sale period will start on Thursday.

Tickets can be bought HERE