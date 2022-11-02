The Spireites fell behind when Greg Olley took aim from distance but Quigley headed in an instant equaliser before Mandeville curled in the winner just after half-time.

Here are some of the key talking points from the game...

BACK ON TRACK

Liam Mandeville scored Chesterfield's winner against Gateshead. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield have firmly put those three successive defeats behind them and have responded by going five games unbeaten in all competitions. They have also won three on the bounce at home. This was another deserved win after a dominant second-half performance. The picture at the top of the table looks more encouraging now, with the gap to leaders Notts County cut from eight points to six, and they have a four-point advantage over Solihull Moors in fourth.

18-GAME STREAK

The Blues could have scored four or five on the night had it not been for an inspired goalkeeping display from former loanee James Montgomery. However, two more goals here means Chesterfield have now found the net in all 18 matches this season (17 league, one FA Cup). Last season they scored in 21 consecutive matches between a 0-0 draw at Dover and a goalless draw at home to Aldershot Town. FA Cup opponents Northampton Town, currently third in League Two, will provide a tough obstacle if they are to keep this scoring run going.

STAR MAN MANDY

Mandeville was the clear man of the match with a goal and an assist. Had it not been for Montgomery he would have notched up another of each of those. He got four goals and four assists in the whole of last season but he already has four goals and five assists this term which shows he is improving and why he recently signed a new contract.

BAILEY

This was Bailey Clements’ first league start since joining the club in the summer. After a couple of heavy early touches, perhaps a result of some nerves, he grew into the game and particularly did well in the second-half. The left-back started against Anstey Nomads in the last FA Cup round and it might be worth giving him another run-out this weekend in the same competition.

ROSS THE BOSS

Not the main takeaway from this win but it is worth highlighting the consistent performances of Ross Fitzsimons between the sticks. He has been a steady head and has gone from strength-to-strength. He is a different type of goalkeeper to the injured Lucas Covolan but if he carries on like this then it might not be a given that the Brazilian comes straight back into the side when he is over his ankle problem.

FREE HIT

Overall it sets up the FA Cup clash against Northampton Town on Saturday nicely. They can play without the pressure that they carry on their shoulders in the league. It’s a free-hit and they may as well just have a right go. The team news will be interesting. Ideally you would like to go full strength but with Wealdstone away the following Tuesday then manager Paul Cook might have to name a bit of a mixed line-up. If that is the case then it will allow some players to stake a claim for a regular starting spot and it will also mean some of the recently injured lads can get some important minutes.

TEAM

