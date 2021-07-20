Chesterfield gear up for second pre-season outing against Matlock Town with clubs set to honour legend Ernie Moss
Chesterfield are back in pre-season action on Wednesday night when they make the short trip to Matlock Town (7.30pm).
The Spireites got off to a losing start in their first friendly match on Saturday as they were edged out 3-2 at Alfreton Town.
But, more importantly, the squad got some vital minutes under their belts and the aim will be to do the same at the Proctor Cars Stadium.
Jak McCourt and Jamie Grimes were the only two players to last the full 90 minutes, but several others including Scott Loach, Laurence Maguire, Jeff King, Liam Mandeville and Saidou Khan all played between 60 and 75 minutes.
The Blues gave an opportunity to four trialists at the weekend – a goalkeeper, two central defenders and a striker – so it remains to be seen whether they will be given another chance to impress. The striker scored eight minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute but was forced off injured with a knock.
The Gladiators, who play in the Northern Premier League, have already played four pre-season fixtures and won them all. They thrashed Wirksworth Ivanhoe 9-0, saw off National League North outfit Boston United 3-2, recorded a 2-1 victory against a Derby County under-23 side and beat Mansfield Town 1-0.
Before kick-off there will be a minute’s applause for Spireites legend Ernie Moss who sadly passed last week, aged 71.
Town’s record goalscorer had a spell managing the Gladiators and led them to promotion in 2004 and the Moss family have been invited to the game as guests of the club.
Tickets must be bought on the gate and it is cash only.