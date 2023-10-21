Chesterfield-Gateshead postponed due to 'safety concerns' after Storm Babet floods parts of town
Chesterfield-Gateshead POSTPONED
No football today, sadly. But you have to say that it is the correct call. It probably would not have felt right with parts of the town flooded and the emergency services putting their lives at risk.
But at least we don’t have to wait long for the next game, the Spireites are due to be back in action on Tuesday night at home to York City.
Spireites fans react to match being postponed
@spireflyer wrote: “Disappointed but a friend in London couldn’t get a train they are cancelled so it gives him another chance, right decision...”
@GinaSpireite posted: “Sensible decision, people’s safety should come first. Would much prefer it to be played when we can get a full stadium. Take care everyone.”
@robertfieldsend added: “Sensible and the right thing to do!”
BREAKING: GAME OFF
The Spireites have just announced: “On the recommendation of Derbyshire Emergency Planning, today’s game at home to Gateshead has been called-off.”
And Gateshead said: “Today’s game at Chesterfield FC has been postponed under guidance from Derbyshire Police due to safety concerns. Both clubs are disappointed with the playing surface currently playable, but understand concerns around supporter safety due to the adverse weather. “
9am
At the moment, the game is still on and there is no pitch inspection planned. That could all change, but that’s how things stand right now.
The pitch will be fine, but it’s the surrounding areas that could be of concern, so it will be up to the authorities to decide whether it is safe for people to travel.
Pompey clash on TV!
In case you missed it, Chesterfield’s FA Cup tie against Pompey will be shown live on ITV1 at 12.15pm on Sunday, November 5.
Danny Webb on facing managerless Gateshead
“It doesn’t change anything for us but for them I don’t know,” Webb said.
“Rob (Elliot) has gone in as caretaker interim but he is a big part of that football club anyway so I don’t think he would change too much. They are having quite a good season and he was a big part of how they played anyway.
“I am sure the fans and the players are disappointed to lose Mike but it was always probably going to happen because he plays a certain brand of football that certain clubs like to recruit for. On paper, that looks a good fit.
“We obviously hope that there is a poor reaction from them for losing their manager but I am not silly enough to think that that will happen. Players have got pride and they are well-drilled in how they play.
“We know they play a unique style of football, similar to Notts County last season, same formation, same way of playing out from the back, this is pre Mike Williamson so that might change – we don’t know.
“They are a bit like us, they look to play the same way most games. It will be a really tough game, two footballing teams going at it.
“They were down there last season but I think this year their focus will be getting in the play-offs.”
Injury news
Spireites striker Joe Quigley has been ruled out for a couple of weeks with an ankle injury.
Danny Webb said: “His ankle is a bit worse than what we all thought and he first thought because it feels fine for him to walk on. But sometimes until you get out on the grass and start twisting and turning those ankle joints and ligaments you don’t realise how painful or how bad it is and how unsettling it is to go out on the pitch with that injury.
“You can strap it up but especially with the manager we have got, he likes people to be 100 per cent fit, he does not try and force players on the pitch if they are not right, and Joe is not right.”
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs, Colclough; Grigg.
Subs: Freckleton, Banks, Dobra, Berry, Curtis
Marcus Dinanga
The former Spireite is the National League’s top scorer with 12 goals in 15 games.
His loan spell at the Blues in 2021 was unsuccessful, scoring once in 12 appearances, but it looks like he is on fire this season.
Form guide (league)
Chesterfield: WWDWW
Gateshead: WWLWL