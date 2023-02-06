The right-back was handed a rare start against Boreham Wood on Saturday and he put in a solid display.

It was only the 25-year-old’s third start for Chesterfield since his summer move from Maidenhead United after not being able to dislodge Jeff King from the team.

“I have been available for pretty much the whole season but you can’t fault what Jeff King has done this year with the goals and assists and performances he has put in,” he told BBC Radio Sheffield. “I can knock on the door as much as I want but if you are scoring at the rate he was then it is far enough that he is going to be playing so I just have to work hard and be ready to play when given my chance and hopefully I did that today.”

Ryheem Sheckleford. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The Spireites were left frustrated by Boreham goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore who made several superb saves to help his side to a 1-0 win at Meadow Park.

“I thought it was a positive performance,” Sheckleford said.

“Away from home, I thought we created enough chances to win the game and were unlucky that we didn’t. The keeper has had a worldie!

“On another day we score two in the first-half and then we go on to cruise the game but it did not turn out for us like that today. But you would be more worried if we weren’t creating the chances and obviously we are creating the chances so that is always a positive.

“If you look back at previous away performances this is definitely a step in the right direction.

“I am happy with my performance but I would rather come away with the win and a clean sheet, that was the aim at the beginning of the game.”

The defeat means it is looking very difficult for Town to win automatic promotion this season.

He added: “It is a very tough league, a lot of teams have strengthened on the back of last season. There are no easy games home or away.