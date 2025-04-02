Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kane Drummond won’t play for Chesterfield again this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward’s last appearance came on February 22 in the 1-0 defeat to Swindon Town. The 24-year-old has missed the last eight games and it has emerged that he has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

The former Macclesfield man, who had a loan spell at Oldham Athletic earlier in the season, suffered a foot/ankle injury in training and has been wearin a protective boot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has been ruled out for the season but progress has been positive,” Danny Webb told the DT.

Kane Drummond.

In other injury news, Jack Sparkes remains out with a knee injury but it is hoped that he could return to play a part before the end of the season.

Meanwhile, both Vontae Daley-Campbell and Bailey Hobson played for the reserves in a 0-0 draw against Bolton on Tuesday afternoon at Alfreton. Daley-Campbell, who has not featured since October because of a hamstring injury which required an operaton, has now been registered in the 22-man squad following long-term injuries to Ryheem Sheckleford and Janoi Donacien.

"Me and the gaffer went to watch them and they applied themselves brilliantly,” Webb said. “Vontae needs to get fit, he has been put in the squad for a reason, not just to make the numbers up. Hopefully come Saturday or next Tuesday he is a serious option because he will be fitter. Bailey is fit but just can’t get in the 18.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield beat Carlisle United 2-1 on Tuesday night to move to within four points of the play-offs and they have a game in hand. They travel to third-from-bottom Tranmere Rovers this Saturday (12.45pm kick-off).