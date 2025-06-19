Chesterfield forward Kane Drummond signs for EFL newcomers Oldham Athletic

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 19th Jun 2025, 12:02 BST
Kane Drummind, pictured during his time with Warrington, has left Chesterfield to join Oldham Athletic.placeholder image
Kane Drummind, pictured during his time with Warrington, has left Chesterfield to join Oldham Athletic.
Forward Kane Drummond has left Chesterfield and signed a one year deal with Oldham.

Drummond, who enjoyed a successful loan spell with Oldham last season, leaves Chesterfield after a season in which he made 19 appearances

"I loved my time here so when the opportunity came around to join again, it was an easy decision for me," Drummond told the club's website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m buzzing to be here. Oldham’s a massive club with big ambitions, and I’m excited to be part of that.

"As soon as I spoke to the manager and heard about the plans for the season ahead, it felt like the right place for me.

"I want to show what I can do and help this team push on in League Two.”

Oldham beat Southend United earlier this month in the National League play-off final to return to League Two after three years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A product of the Liverpool academy system in his early years, Drummond developed further in non-league football with stints at Warrington Ryland’s and Macclesfield, where his performances quickly drew attention.

He hit standout form at Macclesfield in the 2023/24 season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions, helped him earn his move to Chesterfield in the National League.

Related topics:OldhamChesterfieldEFLNational LeagueLeague TwoLiverpool
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice