Chesterfield forward Joe Quigley signs new contract at Spireites

Spireites forward Joe Quigley has penned a new contract with the club until the summer of 2025.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Nov 2023, 17:05 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 17:12 GMT
Quigley has bagged seven goals in 16 league games this season despite finding his starts limited.

He said: “I’m really pleased to have got it done. It’s a great time because the club is going in the right direction.

Promotion is the clear aim this season and hopefully we can maintain our good run.”

Joe Quigley has signed a new contract with Chesterfield to the summer of 2025.Joe Quigley has signed a new contract with Chesterfield to the summer of 2025.
Quigley, who was due to be out of contract in the summer, has Football League experience following loan spells with Gillingham and Newport County.

He joined the Spireites from Yeovil Town in January of last year.

