Janoi Donacien played over an hour in the cup clash. Picture: Tina Jenner.

A number of Chesterfield’s senior players got minutes under their belt in a Central League Cup reserves defeat against Grimsby Town.

Ryan Boot, Adam Lewis, Janoi Donacien, Dilan Markanday, James Berry and Lee Bonis all started at Alfreton Town’s Impact Arena on Monday afternoon. There were also runouts for youngsters Alex Whitney and Connor Cook.

It was a strong line-up, led by coach Haydn Hollis, for such a fixture, including Donacien who re-signed for the club last week, Markanday who scored in the first-team’s win against Newport County on Saturday, Lee Bonis who came on in that game, and James Berry who was an unused substitute and is waiting to make his first start since returning to the Spireites.

Manager Paul Cook and his coaching staff of Gary Roberts, Kieron Dyer, Paddy Byrne and Dave O'Hare were in attendance, along with Danny Webb, who left his job as Yeovil Town manager after just one game last week.

Grimsby Town manager David Artell was there and they included some familiar names in their team in experienced pair Sam Lavelle and Danny Rose.

Donacien, Lewis, Berry and Markanday came off on 64 minutes before Elliot Smith put Grimsby in front a minute later and that turned out to be the winner. Bonis came off with 20 to go. Youngster George Grumley picked up an injury in the final minutes and could not continue which meant the Blues had to finish the game with 10-men.

Chesterfield’s first-team return to action away at Colchester United on Saturday and now it remains to be seen whether any of those who played against Grimsby have done enough to force their way into the starting line-up or the matchday squad.

Winger Dylan Duffy was not involved against the Mariners as he continues to recover from a knee injury, while Luke Butterfield (broken foot) remains sidelined. Matt Dibley-Dias (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Chesterfield: Boot, Reece, Lewis (Wainman, 64), Grumley, Donacien (Hibbard, 64), Whitney, Markanday (Nicholson, 64), Kondolo, Bonis (Nkhonjera, 70), Cook, Berry (McKernan, 64).