Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Jun 2024, 11:59 BST
Chesterfield have found out their Carabao Cup first round opponents.
Spireites will travel to Championship side Derby County in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The fixture will take place on the week commencing Monday 12 August with ticket info to follow

It will be the first time in seven years that Spireites take their place in the League Cup, with their last appearance being a 4-1 exit at Sheffield Wednesday on Aug 8, 2017.

