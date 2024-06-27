Chesterfield find out Carabao Cup first round opponents as they prepare to make their competition return
Spireites will travel to Championship side Derby County in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
The fixture will take place on the week commencing Monday 12 August with ticket info to follow
It will be the first time in seven years that Spireites take their place in the League Cup, with their last appearance being a 4-1 exit at Sheffield Wednesday on Aug 8, 2017.
