Tom Naylor and Will Grigg are Spireites joint-best paid players, according to the new Football Manager 24.

The computer game gives both the experienced campaigners a £4k a week wage. They are then followed by a host of players on £2k a week.

Finding a competitive squad to shoot up the leagues, while operating within a tight budget, is one of the big challenges of the popular computer game.

FM 2024 is due to launch this month. However, some keen gamers have been enjoying early access to the game by pre-ordering on Stream.

Here we look at Football Manager 2024’s estimated weekly wage for Chesterfield’s top players. (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life).