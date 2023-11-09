Tom Naylor and Will Grigg are Spireites joint-best paid players, according to the new Football Manager 24.
The computer game gives both the experienced campaigners a £4k a week wage. They are then followed by a host of players on £2k a week.
Finding a competitive squad to shoot up the leagues, while operating within a tight budget, is one of the big challenges of the popular computer game.
FM 2024 is due to launch this month. However, some keen gamers have been enjoying early access to the game by pre-ordering on Stream.
Here we look at Football Manager 2024’s estimated weekly wage for Chesterfield’s top players. (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life).
1. CHESTERFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Tom Naylor of Chesterfield FC celebrates scoring his teams first goal during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Chesterfield and Portsmouth at Technique Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Chesterfield, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
2. Will Grigg
FM24 weekly wage: £4k Photo: Alex Livesey
3. Ryan Colclough
FM 24 weekly wage: £2k Photo: Eddie Keogh
4. Jeff King
FM24 weekly wage: £2k Photo: Gareth Copley