Chris Marples, pictured centre holding the Canon League Division Four championship trophy, in May 1985, after the last game of the season.

Chesterfield FC's players who brought silverware to the club from the early to mid 1980's, including Ernie Moss, Alan Crawford, Bob Newton and Andy Kowalski - picture gallery

Chesterfield had some memorable moments and players in the early 1980’s, including a team who won the Anglo Scottish Cup and the Fourth Division.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Nov 2023, 08:29 GMT

But how many of these players can you remember? Take a look at this gallery and enjoy a trip down memory lane.

A triumphant goal on the return of Ernie Moss to make the scoreline 3-1 against Hereford on 2 October 1984.

1. Chesterfield v Hereford - 2 October 1984

A triumphant goal on the return of Ernie Moss to make the scoreline 3-1 against Hereford on 2 October 1984. Photo: DT

Alan Crawford of Chesterfield and Ryan of United tangle during a match between Sheffield United and Chesterfield on 13 December 1980.

2. Sheffield United v Chesterfield - 13 December 1980

Alan Crawford of Chesterfield and Ryan of United tangle during a match between Sheffield United and Chesterfield on 13 December 1980. Photo: DT

The ball is safely in the hands of Halifax keeper Robert Hunt, but Chesterfield's Bob Newton appears to be checking that he's still got his teeth.

3. Halifax v Chesterfield

The ball is safely in the hands of Halifax keeper Robert Hunt, but Chesterfield's Bob Newton appears to be checking that he's still got his teeth. Photo: Submitted

A Chesterfield attack on the Halifax goal from the game on March 16th, 1985, which Chesterfield won 3-0. Ernie Moss takes evasive action as defender Steve Brookes heads clear.

4. Chesterfield v Halifax Town - March 16th, 1985

A Chesterfield attack on the Halifax goal from the game on March 16th, 1985, which Chesterfield won 3-0. Ernie Moss takes evasive action as defender Steve Brookes heads clear. Photo: Submitted

